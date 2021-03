PM: UK will feel impact of third Covid wave from Europe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he expects the UK will feel the impact of the third Covid waves hitting countries across Europe.

He adds he has been reassured by EU leaders they do not want to see a blocks on the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine to the UK.

Report by Alibhaiz.

