Boris Johnson urges public to get vaccinated when called

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to continue getting their vaccines when called upon.

It comes after the UK's and EU's vaccine regulators both ruled that the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is safe to use and that there is no proven link between the jab and blood clots.

Report by Patelr.

