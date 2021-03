PM warns against EU blockading vaccine exports

Boris Johnson has warned that companies would look at and "draw conclusions" from any potential blockade or disruption in the vaccine supply chain.

The prime minister was responding to a question from Jeremy Hunt, the chair of the Health Committee, who admitted he had contracted coronavirus three days after receiving his jab.

Report by Alibhaiz.

