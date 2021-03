Covid-19: India records biggest single-day rise in cases in nearly 4 months| Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, 43,846 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, setting another highest daily-high in nearly four months.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat are the five states that have recorded the highest single-day surge since yesterday.

Delhi added more than 800 coronavirus cases yesterday, crossing the number for the first time this year.

