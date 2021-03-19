Covid-19: India records highest daily rise since November 29, yet another spike | Oneindia News

India continues to battle against the surge in Coronavirus cases.

Nearly 40,000 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat are the five states that have recorded the highest single-day surge since yesterday, government data shows.

The spike in coronavirus cases comes ahead of assembly elections in four states and one union territory that begin next week.

As the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive reached its 62nd day, India has administered over 3.89 crore vaccine doses according to the ministry data.

