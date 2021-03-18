India records biggest spike in Covid-19 cases in 100 days | Oneindia News

Fears over the Coronavirus Pandemic in India loom large again, as India continues to see a surge in Covid caseloadwith a huge spike of 35,871 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since early December.

The government yesterday said a total of 70 districts in 16 states have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent active cases between March 1 and 15.

Across Maharashtra, 23,179 new coronavirus cases were logged on Wednesday, the highest this year.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #CovidVaccination