Covid-19: India records highest daily rise of 2021, 8 states witness spike| Oneindia News

India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic with a sudden surge in Covid cases.

India on Monday reported a spike of 46,951 fresh coronavirus cases, which is once again the highest daily rise of 2021.

A day earlier, the country recorded over 43,000 coronavirus cases.

India has been recording over 40,000 coronavirus cases every day for the past four days, raising concerns of a second Covid-19 wave across several states.

