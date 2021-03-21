Amit Shah: 'Sonar Bangla' at the heart of BJP's Bengal Poll manifesto | Oneindia News

BJP promises free public transport and 33% reservation for women in the Bengal manifesto, Amit Shah calls it a resolution letter to West Bengal.
Sisir Adhikari joins BJP says he was forced to switch camps by Mamata led party.
Nihangs killed in police firing after a clash in Punjab, police officers severely injured.
Amid corruption allegations, a decision on Anil Deshmukh’s resignation to be taken tomorrow in the alliance meeting.
BMC exempts passengers who have taken vaccine shots from mandatory quarantine.
