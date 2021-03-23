Covid timeline: Key moments in the 12 months since the UK’s first lockdown

More than half of the UK’s adult population has now received its first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – a milestone hailed as a “phenomenal achievement” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Here is a reminder of some of the other key moments since the UK was plunged into a national lockdown almost 12 months ago.
Maintaining determination for restaurant survival in a pandemic
KHSL
Action News Now looked back at some of the key events in the 12 months since the stay-at-home order was issued. Anchor Alan Marsden..