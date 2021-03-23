Rain in Shimla bring cheers to tourists

Cold conditions had returned with fresh spell of rain and snow in North hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

Different regions including Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Shimla received heavy to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches of the state.

"Different parts of the state had received heavy to moderate rain and snowfall in higher reaches of the state.

The Lahaul-Spiti and parts of Kullu district had received light to moderate fresh snowfall and other parts of state had received rain.

Manali had also recorded 30 mm rain during past 24 hours.

The forecast would remain same for next two days.

Heavy rainfall warning had already been issued for other districts.The temperature would go down by 4 to 6 degree celsius in the region.

The sky would get clear by March 24," IMD Director Manmohan Singh said.

Nisha, a tourist from, Delhi said that Delhi is experiencing terrible heat and here it's feeling like one will get freezed; yesterday it was normal weather here but it's been raining from morning today.

"I have come here with my family for 2-3 vacations and it's been getting tough for us to wander in the rain so we have to plan accordingly," said Mohan, who came to Shimla on vacation.