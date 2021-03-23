Singing River Health System has administered over 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines

- governor tate reeves announced- mississippi has - given 1 million covid vaccine - shots.- singing river health system is- excited to be a small piece of- the state reaching 1 million- vaccine shots.- singing river has been able to- administer over 30,000 vaccines- along the coast.- they plan to continue to get- vaccines to teachers in - schools and throughout the- community.- singing river says they take- pride in the number of- vaccines they've administered i- just 5 months.- - heath thompson, administrator - with- singing river:- "this is very gratifying for ou health care workers, especially- those that have been- on the front lines taking care- of covid patients in patient, - some of those have- had the ability to come out to- our community efforts and - community events to help- vaccinate so you can see the- smiles on their face as they're- vaccinating our - community."

Singing river will host another- drive thru vaccination- in gulfport this coming friday.- you can make an appointment by- calling 228-209-5555.