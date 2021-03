India-Pak hold meeting of Permanent Indus Commission on day 2

The second day of 116th Meeting of Permanent Indus Commission between India and Pakistan held in Delhi on March 24.

The Commission deals with water rights on the Indus river.

The Indian side is being led by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Pradeep Kumar Saxena and the Pakistan side is being led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah.