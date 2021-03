Watch: India, Pakistan hold meeting of Permanent Indus Commission

India and Pakistan held the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission on Wednesday.

This was the second day of the meeting which started on Tuesday.

A delegation of Pakistani officials had arrived in India on Monday.

The delegation from the Pakistani side was led by Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner Mehr Ali Shah.

The Indian side is led by Indus water commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

