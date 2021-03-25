‘PM Modi is afraid of Kejriwal’: Sanjay Singh hits out Centre over NCT Bill

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh hit out at Centre after Parliament gave nod to the NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Singh said PM Modi was afraid of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and wanted to undo his work.

Singh also assured the people of Delhi that the schemes introduced by Kejriwal will continue.

Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill giving primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government.

Rajya Sabha passed the NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021.

This came amid massive uproar and walkout from the opposition.

Delhi govt will now have to seek opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Watch the full video for more.