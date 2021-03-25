'What's the need of elected govt when BJP wants to run Delhi through LG': Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on March 25 slammed BJP and GNCTD Amendment Bill terming it as 'unconstitutional'.

He also accused BJP of destroying democracy.

"They (BJP) wanted to run the government through the LG.

Then, what's the need for an elected government?

They are destroying the democracy and the rights mentioned and the bill passed is unconstitutional.

We had forced them to send the Bill to the Select Committee but they didn't agree, then, Opposition walked out of the House," Leader of Opposition said.

"I wanted to get people aware how democracy is getting killed and the faults in the bill and how their rights are being used by the elected representatives," he added.

GNCTD Amendment Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha amid walkout by opposition on March 24.