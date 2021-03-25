Watch: Dinesh Trivedi, Vijayvargiya slam TMC over BJP worker’s death in Dinhata

BJP has lashed out at the Trinamool Congress over the death of a BJP worker in Dinhata, West Bengal.

BJP leaders Dinesh Trivedi and Kailash Vijayvargiya said accused the Trinamool Congress of spreading violence in the state and added that BJP will not be intimidated.

A local BJP leader was on Wednesday found hanging in the ground floor corridor of a veterinary hospital here triggering protests across Coochbehar district in poll-bound West Bengal.

Election for the 294 West Bengal assembly seats will begin on March 27.

Dinhata goes to the poll in the fourth phase on April 10.

