‘Confident that BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal’: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Rajnath Singh said that those who run the government should run it like a servant and not like a ruler.

Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled to take place in eight phases.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others have been campaigning for BJP in West Bengal.

