Thursday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: CRTX

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Cortexyme's Director, David Lamond, made a $1.69M purchase of CRTX, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $33.77 each.

Lamond was up about 4.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRTX trading as high as $35.18 in trading on Thursday.

Cortexyme is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Lamond bought CRTX on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $6.36M at an average of $44.26 per share.