Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan campaigns for party candidate in Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan held campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on March 26 in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam in Chennai.

Haasan is campaigning for the party's candidate from Anna Nagar Assembly constituency, V Ponraj who had tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn't join the campaign.