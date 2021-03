Tory MP explains why he carries a pint of milk around

MPs have voted overwhelmingly to extend coronavirus laws for a further six months.

The Act has come under fierce criticism, however, with Conservative MPs lining up to attack it.

Sir Charles Walker said he will carry a pint of milk around with him after the vote, explaining: "The pint of milk is going to remind me... the act of protest is now a freedom not a right".

Report by Blairm.

