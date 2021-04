Banksy and Warhol works up for auction

Preparations take place at Christie's in London ahead of the Prints and Multiples auction for Banksy and Andy Warhol artworks.

The auction is online and ends for the Banksy collection on March 30, and for the Warhol collection on March 31.Warhol's Queen Elizabeth screenprints are estimated to make more than £100,000, and the big sellers for Banksy's screenprints are expected to include Girl with Balloon, which could fetch £500,000, experts predict.