A police cordon was set up outside a residential property in Kent Street in Newham, East London, following the death of an elderly woman.

Police were called to the scene just after 10 pm on Thursday (25 March) and the 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The 76-year-old woman has since been named as Phyllis Nelson.

This footage was filmed on March 26.