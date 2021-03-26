Burning debris seen streaking under the night sky in Southern Oregon

Thursday evening, there were many reports of burning objects streaking across the night sky over Southern Oregon.

Decision that wan stormwatch 12 chief meteorologist matt hoffman joins us.

What are the conditions like outside right now?

More americans are getting vaccinated -- and the biden administration wants to make sure that trend continues.

The president announced a new coronavirus vaccine goal today -- 200 million shots in arms in his first 100 days in office.

The original goal --100 million was reached last week -- his 58th reached last million was goal --100 the original in office.

First 100 days in arms in his million shots today -- 200 vaccine goal coronavirus new announced a the president continues.

Trend sure that wants to make sure that wants to make administration and the biden