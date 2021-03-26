Bangladesh's Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple ready to host PM Modi

Preparations are underway at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira district of Bangladesh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The temple has been decorated on March 26 as PM will visit the holy place on March 27.

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is located in Ishwaripur Village of Satkhira district.

While speaking to ANI, the temple priest, Dilip Mukherjee said, "It is a matter of pride and happiness for us that PM Modi is visiting our temple." Prime Minister Modi on March 26 arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.