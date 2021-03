Chinese ambassador summoned to 10 Downing Street

The Chinese ambassador to the UK's car has been seen entering and exiting the car park behind 10 Downing Street after he was summoned as a result of Beijing's sanctions on MPs and peers for speaking out about human rights abuses against the Uighur people in Xinjiang.

Report by Blairm.

