Saturday, March 27, 2021

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Algeria clash with police

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Thousands of protesters demanded democracy in Oran, Algeria on March 26.

Security forces used pepper spray to disperse protesters, according to reports.

Protesters are demanding a civilian state, not a military one, following the ouster of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office in 2019.

The footage was filmed by @ChouichaAdel.

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MANDATORY CREDIT NAME OF FILMER+ — @ChouichaAdel

