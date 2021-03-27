Thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Algeria clash with police

Security forces used pepper spray to disperse protesters, according to reports.

Thousands of protesters demanded democracy in Oran, Algeria on March 26.

Protesters are demanding a civilian state, not a military one, following the ouster of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office in 2019.

The footage was filmed by @ChouichaAdel.

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MANDATORY CREDIT NAME OF FILMER+ — @ChouichaAdel