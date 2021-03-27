Georgia Lawmaker Arrested, Removed From Capitol After Protesting New Voting Restrictions

Georgia state troopers on Thursday pulled a state lawmaker out of the Capitol and arrested her after she protested the governor as he signed sweeping voting restrictions into law.
State Rep.
Park Cannon, a Democrat, now faces two felony charges.
The attorney representing Democratic State Rep. Park Cannon of Georgia speaks to CNN’s Don Lemon after Cannon was protesting a..
CBS4's Jim Berry reports on the controversial Georgia laws.