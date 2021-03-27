Soumendu Adhikar

Violence marred some areas that are voting in first phase of assembly polls in West Bengal.

BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari's car was allegedly attacked in Purba Medinipur's Kanthi.

Soumendu is brother of Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's candidate from high-octane Nandigram seat.

Soumendu Adhikari's driver is also said to be beaten up by TMC workers.

The BJP leader has also alleged that people were being stopped from voting at three polling booths.

Soumendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader, joined BJP earlier this year ahead of polls.

Elections in Bengal are being held in 30 seats across five districts amid tight security.

State is witnessing a triangular contest with TMC, Cong-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.

The eight-phase polling will conclude on April 29, counting of votes on May 2.