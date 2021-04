PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Bangladesh counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27 met his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Both the dignitaries had fruitful bilateral talks.

After bilateral level talks, PM Modi and PM Sheikh Hasina had a delegation level talk.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla among other leaders were also present in the meeting.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.