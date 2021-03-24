PM Modi will be on two-day Bangladesh visit from Mar 26: MEA

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 24, the Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official state visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 on the invitation of PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

The visit comes at a momentous time in our bilateral ties.

Bangladesh is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its liberation war." "India had lent its full support to this noble cause in which Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives too.

Both nations are commemorating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

It is also the year of commemoration of 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.

"During his 2-day program, PM will call on President Abdul Hamid.

He will hold restricted delegation-level talks with PM Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh will call on PM.

The PM will also interact with diverse groups of Bangladesh's polity and society," Foreign Secretary further stated.