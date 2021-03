PM Modi emplanes for India after two-day Bangladesh visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27 departed from Dhaka after completing his two-day visit in Bangladesh.

He visited Bangladesh to participate in 50th year of the independence of the country and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This was Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.