PM Modi concludes Bangladesh visit; reiterates commitment for Teesta agreement

PM Modi arrived in Delhi after his two-day Bangladesh visit.

He reached Delhi airport on the night of March 27.

He attended Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day celebrations.

This was PM Modi’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of Covid-19.

He also thanked PM Sheikh Hasina & Bangladesh government for the ‘warm hospitality’.

PM Modi tweeted, “I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit.

I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality.” Both leaders held talks on a range of issues, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“Teesta issue was discussed.

PM Modi reiterated India’s sincere and continued efforts to conclude this agreement in consultation with the relevant stakeholders,” he said.

