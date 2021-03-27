Museum of Northern California Art reopens its doors

Since the pandemic "monca" has been showing art shows online, but now they have reopened their doors for limited crowds.

Welcome back, for those of you northern california art -- or monca -- will reopen its doors for the first live event since the pandemic began.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher is live in chico at the museum.

Carmela&what events are happening at the museum tonight?

In just one hour&listen to live music and grab yourself a mock-cocktail while enjoying some art.

Starting at 5:30 tonight&the museum of northern california art is hosting it's first live art reception in over a year.

Before&the museum was hosting virtual art receptions but as pat maceias says& she's excited to finally bring a new experience to people who come through tonight.

Reserve a time before you come in&just call the museum during normal business hours.

The reception closes at 7:30 tonight and admission is free.

The last day of the "dream state" exhibition will be this sunday.

Starting april 1st there will be the veterans exhibition featuring art created by