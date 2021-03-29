Alabama falls to UCLA in Sweet 16

For the first time since 2004 the crimson tide was playing in the sweet sixteen...a win over u-c-l-a would send them to the elite eight for only the second time ever..and if you were with us last night you know we can't show you the highlights due to n-c-a-a rules -- but for the second night in a row i think we've found a solution.

A slow start for the tide worked in the bruins favor -- jules bernard behind the arc -- its in trust me -- that would give ucla an early six point lead.

The tide would push back -- javon quinerly on the deep ball here as the momentum swings and alabama leads by five.

The bruins would claw back thanks in part to a rough day at the line for the tide just 11 of 25 -- and ucla would lead by 11 at the half... the tide turned in the final 20 with a strong rally and down three an alex reese shot from the logo beats the buzzer sends us to overtime tied at 65.

But the extra period was all about the bruins and ucla takes