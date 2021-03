Mamata Banerjee holds a roadshow, will stay at Nandigram till April 1 | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a roadshow in Nandigram today ahead of polls on April 1.

Mamata Banerjee will face her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari from BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Reports say that Mamata will stay at Nandigram for five days till April 1.

