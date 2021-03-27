Suvendu Adhikari close aide claims TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee sought his support | Oneindia News

Suvendu Adhikari close aide claims CM Mamata Banerjee sought his support in Nandigram.
Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri says Air India will be completely disinvested; there is no hesitation.
West Bengal reports 79.79%, Assam reports 72.14% voter turnout in the first phase.
PM Modi signs five MoUs with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
Covid 19: Centre comes up with a five-step strategy to curb the spike, Covovax trial begins in India.
All this and more news at 9 PM.
#WestBengalPolls #AssamPolls #MamataBanerjee