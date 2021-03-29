Indonesian police investigate explosion site of cathedral suicide bombing

Indonesian police investigated the site of a suicide bombing that took place in front of a cathedral on March 28.

The South Sulawesi Regional Police Mobile Brigade and bomb disposal team investigated the location of the bomb explosion in front of the Makassar Cathedral Church, which injured 14 people.

Officers wearing protective gear tried to identify debris after the bomb explosion at the location, and combed around the location.

This was done to find the pieces of explosives used by the perpetrators.

Armed officers also temporarily closed off traffic at the site.