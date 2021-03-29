Dow Movers: GS, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%.
Year to date, Boeing registers a 17.9% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 2.1%.
Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase (JPM), trading down 1.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 1.4% on the day.
