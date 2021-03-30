TN polls: AIADMK candidate sows paddy during campaign in Nannilam

Ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, state Food and Civil Supplies minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate from Nannilam town, R Kamaraj, sowed paddy during his campaign..
Nannilam is a town situated in Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.
The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 06 and the counting of votes will be done on May 02.
Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.