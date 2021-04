Delhi among 10 worst-hit COVID districts, Maharashtra has 8: Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on March 30 informed about the current status of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said that Delhi features in the 10 districts worst-hit by COVID-19.

Of the 10 districts with most active cases, eight districts belong to Maharashtra.

"There are 10 districts across the country that have the most number of active cases - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar," he said.