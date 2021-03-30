Watch: Harsh Vardhan takes 2nd dose of Covaxin, says 7 more vaccines in trials

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Harsh Vardhan and his wife got the vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

Both Vardhan and his wife took jabs of indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

The Health Minister and his wife received their first vaccine dose on March 2.

India opened up vaccination on Jan 16 with priority given to healthcare, frontline workers.

In second phase, those over 60 and 45 years with co-morbidities are being vaccinated.

From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years.

India reported 56, 211 fresh Covid cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours