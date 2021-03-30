Sarah Everard: Police ‘Acted Appropriately’ at Vigil

A watchdog has backed the police over its handling of the Sarah Everard vigil, saying officers were not heavy handed and remained "calm and professional".

But inspectors from Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) added that the event was a PR disaster that damaged public confidence.

The watchdog also found that insufficient communication between police commanders about changing events on the ground.

Report by Avagninag.

