Reclaim These Streets organiser reacts to Clapham report

One of the organisers of Reclaim These Streets said she felt "silenced and belittled" after Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) backed the Metropolitan Police's handling of the trouble at the Sarah Everard vigil on March 13.

Jamie Klingler said she was "disappointed but not very surprised" and called the report findings "shocking".

Report by Blairm.

