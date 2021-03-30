Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Talking to your doctor on National Doctor's Day

Credit: KIMT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Talking to your doctor on National Doctor's Day
Talking to your doctor on National Doctor's Day
Talking to your doctor on National Doctor's Day

To 10 years if convicted of now more than ever?

"* doctors are dedicating a lot of time and energy into keeping people safe and healthy during an uncertain time.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is speaking with a north iowa doctor about the challenges and changes she's experienced in the last year ?*- and what lies ahead in 20?

"*21.

He joins us live in rockwell?

*- alex?xxx katie ?

"* it's a day to recognize not only doctors ?

"* but also nurses and other staff critical to keeping the public happy and healthy.

Over the course of 20?

"*20 ?

"* doc charity baker has seen the healthcare world turned upside down.

She says more visits through tele?

"*health is one positive ?

"* as well as the drastic reduction of influenza and r?

"*s?

"*v cases locally.

Baker does say one major concern is the number of people who put off vital procedures in 20?

"*20 amid the "i think a lot of things got put on the back burner with regards to preventative healthcare, pap smears, mammograms, vaccines, things like that.

I think a number of well child visits got rescheduled or people were too afraid to come in, which defeats the purpose of preventative healthcare altogether."

At the iowa specialty hospital in belmond ?

"* which doctor baker also works at ?

"* there were only 3 doctors willing to see respiratory patients ?

"* staffing the clinic daily for months.

She applauds the medical community for stepping up during a tough time.

Live in rockwell ?

"* alex jirgens... kimt news 3./// thanks alex.

In the last year ?

"* baker has made changes to how she sees patients ?

"* with many services like strep and r?

"*s?

"*v tests done in the parking lot ?

"* as well as extensive sanitation and diligent

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage