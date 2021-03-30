Talking to your doctor on National Doctor's Day

Health care workers recognized on National Doctors Day
"* doctors are dedicating a lot of time and energy into keeping people safe and healthy during an uncertain time.
Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is speaking with a north iowa doctor about the challenges and changes she's experienced in the last year ?*- and what lies ahead in 20?
He joins us live in rockwell?
"* it's a day to recognize not only doctors ?
"* but also nurses and other staff critical to keeping the public happy and healthy.
"* doc charity baker has seen the healthcare world turned upside down.
She says more visits through tele?
"*health is one positive ?
"* as well as the drastic reduction of influenza and r?
"*v cases locally.
Baker does say one major concern is the number of people who put off vital procedures in 20?
"*20 amid the "i think a lot of things got put on the back burner with regards to preventative healthcare, pap smears, mammograms, vaccines, things like that.
I think a number of well child visits got rescheduled or people were too afraid to come in, which defeats the purpose of preventative healthcare altogether."
At the iowa specialty hospital in belmond ?
"* which doctor baker also works at ?
"* there were only 3 doctors willing to see respiratory patients ?
"* staffing the clinic daily for months.
She applauds the medical community for stepping up during a tough time.
Live in rockwell ?
"* alex jirgens... kimt news 3./// thanks alex.
In the last year ?
"* baker has made changes to how she sees patients ?
"* with many services like strep and r?
"*v tests done in the parking lot ?
"* as well as extensive sanitation and diligent
