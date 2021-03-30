Talking to your doctor on National Doctor's Day

"* doctors are dedicating a lot of time and energy into keeping people safe and healthy during an uncertain time.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is speaking with a north iowa doctor about the challenges and changes she's experienced in the last year ?*- and what lies ahead in 20?

"*21.

He joins us live in rockwell?

*- alex?xxx katie ?

"* it's a day to recognize not only doctors ?

"* but also nurses and other staff critical to keeping the public happy and healthy.

Over the course of 20?

"*20 ?

"* doc charity baker has seen the healthcare world turned upside down.

She says more visits through tele?

"*health is one positive ?

"* as well as the drastic reduction of influenza and r?

"*s?

"*v cases locally.

Baker does say one major concern is the number of people who put off vital procedures in 20?

"*20 amid the "i think a lot of things got put on the back burner with regards to preventative healthcare, pap smears, mammograms, vaccines, things like that.

I think a number of well child visits got rescheduled or people were too afraid to come in, which defeats the purpose of preventative healthcare altogether."

At the iowa specialty hospital in belmond ?

"* which doctor baker also works at ?

"* there were only 3 doctors willing to see respiratory patients ?

"* staffing the clinic daily for months.

She applauds the medical community for stepping up during a tough time.

Live in rockwell ?

"* alex jirgens... kimt news 3./// thanks alex.

In the last year ?

"* baker has made changes to how she sees patients ?

"* with many services like strep and r?

"*s?

"*v tests done in the parking lot ?

"* as well as extensive sanitation and diligent