Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited and offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on March 31.

Rahul Gandhi is on his visit to the poll-bound state.

He'll also attend two election rallies here.

He said, "Congress has given 5 guarantees to voters of Assam.

We aren't BJP, we fulfil our promises.

Tea garden workers must remember our guarantee of Rs 365 per day minimum wage." The 2nd phase of elections will be held on April 01 in Assam.