Mamata: Did call BJP leader but it was criminal to...| Oneindia News

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that calling up a former leader of her party who has switched to the BJP is not a crime; Passengers at Delhi Airport - arriving from the states witnessing a Covid surge - may be tested randomly and "those found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined; A special CBI court in Ahmedabad discharged three cops accused in the extrajudicial killing of Ishrat Jahan and 3 others in June 2004.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Mamata #LeakedCall #RandomTesting