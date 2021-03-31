Race report: Instiutional changes needed, say Labour

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy has said the UK needs to make "institutional changes" in its dealing with race and racism.

The Labour MP added that the way the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report was briefed overnight was "deeply disappointing" and "seems to downlay the structural experiences of discrimination, racism and inequaltiy that a lot of people simply face on a day-to-day basis".

Her comments come despite the report finding that there is no evidence of "institutional racism" in Britain.

