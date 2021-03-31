Metro Detroit Forecast: Much colder today; even colder tomorrow

Breezy and colder today with some sun in the late morning/ early afternoon.
A few snow showers possible after 10pm, mostly across the Thumb.
It will be significantly colder tomorrow for Opening Day.
Occasional flurries today with a cold NW breeze 10-20 mph this afternoon for the Tiger's Opening Day. We have another very cold..
