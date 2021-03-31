Wednesday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Banking & Savings

Helping drag down the group were shares of Sealed Air, down about 1.8% and shares of Graphic Packaging Holding down about 1.4% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by First Western Financial, trading lower by about 8.2% and Reliant Bancorp, trading lower by about 4.6%.