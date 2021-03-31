Review launched into sexual abuse in schools

An immediate review into sexual abuse in schools has been announced by the government, following thousands of allegations from students.

Ofsted will look at safeguarding policies in state and independent schools to ensure there are appropriate systems in place to allow pupils to report their concerns.

A new helpline to support potential victims of sexual harassment and abuse in educational settings is also being set up.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn